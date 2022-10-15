'It's fantastic to see' - works begins on restoring second platform at Hartlepool Railway Station

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen and Hartlepool Borough Council leader Cllr Shane Moore visited the station to see the development for themselves.

The works will help provide more capacity to enable future service for routes including those between London and Sunderland operated by Grand Central and Northern services which connect Hartlepool with Middlesbrough, Newcastle and other major towns on the Durham Coast line.

Cllr Shane Moore, left, with workers Faheem Majid, Joe Smailes, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen and project manager Chris Ralph.

Mayor Houchen worked closely with Cllr Moore to provide £12m for the project – backing the aims of the Hartlepool Mayoral Development Corporation and the town’s potential Investment Zone.

The station upgrades are due to be complete in time for the Tall Ships Races coming to the town in July next year.

Mayor Houchen said: “After moving fast to bring down Hartlepool’s disused platform, no time is being wasted to get the new one up and running.

“Now the Government have announced new Investment Zones, which will make it easier to get spades in the ground to transform the town centre, it’s even more vital that Hartlepool has the infrastructure to support our ambitions for more investment and jobs.”