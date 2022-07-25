Strongmen reveal a brand new challenge for Miles for Men - and the big day is looming fast!

The Miles for Men 5k charity run will be back in Seaton Carew for the first time since the pandemic and people still have time to sign up at https://milesformen.co.uk

The run starts at noon on Sunday, July 31, from near the Clock Tower and people can pick up T-shirts and race numbers from 9am on the day.

In the meantime, charity founder Micky Day has revealed two great pieces of news.

Bodybuilder Adam Marshall prepares to pull a fire appliance on Miles for Men's fundraising day.

Miles for Men has now topped £600,000 in the amount it has donated to worthy causes.

The charity helps people fighting cancer, including courageous children, and it supports those who are living with life-limiting disabilities.

And a new event has been added to the itinerary for the charity’s big day on July 31. This year, strongmen will be pulling a fire engine for more than 20 metres.

Micky praised everyone who has supported Miles for Men over the years and added: “We are truly humbled to think that a handful of people could achieve this total and we are on our way to the £1 million donated hopefully.”

Miles for Men founder Micky Day Strongmen event with bodybuilder Adam Marshall and England's strongest woman, Rachael Greathead, who are to pull a fire appliance.

He thanked the charity’s volunteers who go "above and beyond to make a difference”.

He added: “These people are the backbone of Miles for Men.”

Poorly children have been given the chance to enjoy holidays while others received much-needed wheelchairs, bikes or trikes.

Some youngsters got the chance to have extra medical treatment to help them have the best chance in life.

Deserving parents across town have been treated to spa days, flowers and afternoon teas.

There has also been support for people with cancer and those in hospices.

Now the countdown has begun to the charity’s biggest event – its annual 5k run – which is returning for the first time since the pandemic.

Other attractions on the day will include ten of the town’s strongest people will each haul the yoke – which is a piece of gym equipment – with 200 kilos on it around the 5k Miles for Men course.

After the annual Miles for Men 5k run, members of the Northern Strength and Performance gym will also put on a 5-event display which is likely to include log presses, dead lifts, and yoke training.

There will also be the fire engine pull and the charity strongman event after the run will be held in memory of Tony Ellett, who died aged 44 last year, and who Micky described as ‘an absolute gent and is sadly missed by his family and friends”.

All of this will be held on July 31 at Seaton Carew.