A big brand health food shop and card shop are to close after trading in the Hartlepool’s flagship shopping centre for a number of years.

Holland & Barrett and Clintons are both set to closing in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre after a number of years in business.

Holland & Barrett’s last day in the centre is Wednesday, August 6, while Clintons has ‘closing down’ signs in its window.

Both shops are offering discounts, with Holland & Barrett giving 75% off most products and Clintons offering 30% off.

Middleton Grange has commented on the two store closures.

A spokesperson for Holland & Barrett said: “As part of Holland & Barrett’s £70m investment in the transformation of its stores, technology and new product development, we are continually reviewing our locations to provide our customers the very best health and wellness products and advice.

"This includes opening new stores, consolidating some smaller stores into one larger store, and in some instances, closing stores where there is no longer strong customer demand.”

It said it looked forward to welcoming customers at its nearest alternative location in Hartlepool Tesco Extra.

Clintons has not yet announced when it will be closing but has been approached by the Mail for comment.

It comes after it was announced River Island is to close in the shopping centre in January as one of 33 closures nationwide.

A spokesperson for Middleton Grange said: “It is disappointing when any retailer announces a proposal to close, but it is important to note this is a decision made by the company which we cannot control.

"Retailers are continuing to face a range of financial pressures and challenges in the current environment, and we are working hard to support our existing tenants.

"We are also continuing our efforts to attract new retailers to the centre to ensure Middleton Grange is a popular shopping destination for all.

"There have been a number of retailers recommitting to the centre recently such as The Works and Market Cross Jewellers who have both renewed their leases.

"There are a number of other lease renewals currently in progress and we will be able to make further positive announcements in the near future."

Shopping centre bosses added they have welcomed three new tenants to its shopping centre this year however – Sandwich Express, Thirteen and Hartlepool Family Hub.