Appeal set up to pay for funeral of Hartlepool murder victim Kelly Franklin

Well-wishers have set up a fund-raising page in memory of murdered mum Kelly Franklin.

Kelly, a 29-year-old mum of three, died following a street attack in Oxford Road, Hartlepool last Friday night.

A statement released yesterday by Cleveland Police from her family described her as a "loving, caring, beautiful young mother".

It added that her three children were her 'most treasured things' and they are all in complete shock and horror that their mother’s life has been taken away from them so suddenly.

Her family also thanks those who battled top save her, police, medics and locals including former soldier Gary Reid and others who rushed to the aid of the woman when they heard cries for help.

Now, a fundraising page has been set up on the Go Fund Me site to go towards Kelly's funeral and burial costs.

The fund has so far reached over £1,150 towards its £10,000 target.

The page reads: "Kelly was always bursting with life, happiness and joy and you would not bump into her without seeing a beautiful smile on her face.

"She was loved by so many and always had time for others.

"Her three beautiful children were her most treasured things in her life and they are all in complete shock and horror that their mother’s life has been taken away from them and us so suddenly.

"It is so difficult to find the words to describe how the family feels at this moment.

"Our family will never be the same without her.

"Due to the circumstances of Kelly's death, her family are kindly asking you to raise money towards the funeral and burial costs.

"Anything which is left over from the funeral will be given to her three, young, beautiful children to help them in the future.

"Thank you for your support."

