Battery Charge: How you can support the campaign to secure future of Hartlepool's Heugh Battery Museum

Your local newspaper has launched a campaign to preserve the future of Hartlepool's Heugh Battery Museum - and we want your help.

Our Battery Charge campaign launched earlier this month with the aim of raising as much money as possible to keep the historical site open to the public.

Richard Keeton, director of the Headland's Heugh Battery Museum, has called on people to add their support to the campaign in whatever way they can.

Situated on the site of the only First World War battlefield in Britain, the Heugh Battery was built in 1860 to help defend the port of Hartlepool.

It also played a key role in defending the town during the bombardment of Hartlepool in 1914.

The museum and its staff work hard to educate people of all ages about the part it played in the town's defence, and the many lives it saved.

But with monthly running costs of around £3,500, bosses have revealed their ongoing struggle to meet the total, with a decline in available grants to keep the fund ticking over.

The museum costs around 3,500 a month to run

What does the Mail's Battery Charge campaign hope to achieve?

Following on from the museum's own appeal for the public's support, the Mail team launched Battery Charge to help staff in their quest to raise £5,000 before the end of April and spread word of the museum's amazing work in keeping history alive. Money already donated to the cause is being used to keep on top of bills - but the full amount is needed to ensure the attraction can open its doors in the summer.

The cash will go towards paying staff wages and also support the day-to-day maintenance of the historic site, which is a charity and runs on the goodwill and support of volkunteers.

How can I help?

The museum is in desperate need of a cash boost to ensure it can go on.

Since the Heugh Battery Museum made its appeal public, the premises has welcomed a number of new visitors through its doors.

As well as hoping for donations, staff are keen to spread the story of the site, and educate as many people as possible about its history.

If you do not want to donate directly to the appeal, a visit to the Heugh Battery Museum could go a long way. Annual passes for the museum cost £10.

Every little helps, and if you do want to donate to the museum's Just Giving page, you can visit it here.

A number of events are scheduled to take place at the museum over the coming weeks, including a special Mother's Day event on Sunday. There will also be sessions for Easter, Father's Day and in conjunction with local charities. Find out more here.

Other people's support

A number of supporters have already been doing their bit to support the Heugh Battery Museum. From fundraisers to collections and sponsored walks, the public has really taken the cause to its heart.

Museum manager Diane Stephens told the Mail that she and her team were "stunned" by the messages of goodwill and support, with donations even coming in from across the pond.

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill has also given his backing to the campaign, hailing the museum as the "jewel" in Hartlepool's crown.

He added: "The museum deserves our full support and so I urge everyone to back the Mail’s campaign to not only reach their target of raising £5,000 to keep going and pay the bills, but to preserve it as site for future generations.”

Donations currently stand at around £2,000. For more information and to make a contribution, click here. The museum is open from 10am until 4pm at weekends until the end of May, when its summer hours will come into force.