Nissan's Infiniti brand to stop producing models in Sunderland this year as part of withdrawal from Western Europe in early 2020

Nissan has today announced that Infiniti, its premium brand, is to stop producing models at its Sunderland plant by mid-2019.

In a statement, it confirmed Infiniti is to undergo a major restructuring plan.

Infiniti have confirmed that production of the Q30 and QX30 is to cease by mid-2019 at the Sunderland Nissan plant.

As part of that, production of the Q30 and QX30 is to cease by mid-2019 at the manufacturing location in Sunderland.

The company said it was unable to say how many jobs on Wearside would be affected by this news but the Echo understands that around 250 people work on producing the Q30 and QX30 models.

Infiniti said: "Plant management will discuss any impact on the plant with employees and their representatives."

Back in September 2013, Sunderland was named as the first Infiniti production site in Europe, marking a £250m investment. In December 2015, the Infiniti Q30 model began production at the new 25,000 sqm facility.

Last year, Nissan's Sunderland plant produced around 500,000 vehicles. Of those, 12,000 were of the Infiniti brand.

The full statement read: "Infiniti Motor Company has today announced a restructuring plan that will focus the brand on its largest growth markets, specifically North America and China, while withdrawing from Western Europe.

"This restructuring plan will have no impact on Infiniti’s ongoing operations in Eastern Europe, Middle East and, Asia, which continue to grow.

"As part of the plan, Infiniti will electrify its portfolio from 2021 onward, discontinue diesel offerings and focus its resources on its biggest opportunities. The Company will place more focus on its SUV lineup in North America, bring five new vehicles to China over the next five years, work to improve quality of sales and residual value, and realize more synergies with Nissan Motor Company. This is all part of Infiniti’s vision to become a top challenger brand in the premium segment.

"In anticipation of its planned withdrawal from Western Europe in early 2020, the Company is working to find alternative opportunities for any employees who would be affected, consulting with employee representatives where necessary and identifying opportunities for transition and training support where appropriate. Once this is complete, Infiniti will work with its retailers to conclude end of franchise agreements, providing the support and services necessary to ensure a smooth transition.

"Infiniti retail operations are to remain operational until a tailored transition plan is put in place for continued aftersales services, including vehicle servicing, maintenance and warranty repairs. For additional information, customers can contact their local Infiniti customer services center (see below) or visit the ownership section of the Infiniti website http://www.infiniti.eu/.

"Infiniti and Nissan Motor Corporation are confident in this restructuring plan for the long-term vision and success of the brand, for its employees, customers and shareholders.