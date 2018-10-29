Charlie is the Hartlepool charity worker who puts a spring in your step

A ‘much-loved’ volunteer who has given 20 years service to a Hartlepool and East Durham charity has been nominated for honours.

Officials at Alice House Hospice have put Charlie Coomer in the reckoning for a Best of Hartlepool Award.

If anyone is a bit down, a chat with Charlie can be just the tonic they need to leave with a spring in their step Hospice official

And they did it with glowing praise as they described him as “incredible”.

A spokesman said: “Charlie has been volunteering for the hospice since 1998. He passionately supports the work that we do and will go to the ends of the earth to help us.

“Charlie originally worked on our vans but is now based mainly in our hospice shop in Lower Middleton Grange where he usually works on a voluntary basis two days a week.”

They said he was “much loved by his customers who visit to see Charlie just as much as to snap up bargains”, adding: “If anyone is a bit down, a chat with Charlie can be just the tonic they need to leave with a spring in their step.”

There was praise as well for his immense dedication to the cause and the hospice spokesman added: “Charlie is more than happy to work any extra hours required all completely unpaid and willingly works in any of our hospice shops.

“He is reliable, dedicated and we would love to see this wonderful man get the recognition he so richly deserves by winning your award.”

Charlie himself said he was “over the moon to be nominated for the award.”

Alice House Hospice provides free specialist palliative and end of life care to patients from Hartlepool and East Durham, and supports not only patients but also their families.

