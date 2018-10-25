Meet our eco-friendly sponsor backing the Best of Hartlepool Awards

A leading transport firm in the region has told of its commitment to providing an eco-friendly service.

Stagecoach North East has lent its support once again to the Best of Hartlepool Awards, which look to recognise outstanding people in the community.

The public transport provider, which has a depot in Hartlepool, is backing the Green Champion Award.

This award recognises a person or group of people who actively promote green issues and green living to the benefit of the community.

The firm says the accolade fits with its aim to achieve a cleaner and greener community.

Nathan Stanislawski, operations manager at Stagecoach North East’s Hartlepool depot, said: “We are proud to serve the community of Hartlepool and delighted to continue our support for this excellent initiative through sponsorship of the Green Champion Award.

“As a local employer and public transport provider, we strive to achieve a cleaner and greener community for all to enjoy, through our gas buses, eco-driving schemes and support for community initiatives such as our ‘Green Santa’ campaign.

“The Best of Hartlepool awards is an excellent opportunity for the companies and individuals involved to take centre stage and gain the recognition that their great efforts deserve.

“I would like to wish everyone the best of luck with their nominations and hope that everyone enjoys what promises to be a fantastic evening.”

This year’s awards have also been supported by the Northern School of Art, Hart Biologicals, JoeD. Kerr Funeral Services, Utility Alliance Ltd, Tilly Baily and Irvine, the Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees Clinical Commissioning Group, and English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College.

We are calling for people in Hartlepool to get nominating people for a range of awards in this year’s Best of Hartlepool Awards.

We are on the lookout for talented young performers under the age of 21 to be put forward for a Young Performer of the Year honour, as well as those worthy of a Child of Achievement, Child of Courage and Student of the Year awards.

They will join a list of other worthy individuals up for the likes of Fundraiser of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Sporting Excellence, among many more.

We want you to nominate people before the deadline of Friday, October 26.

Send nominations by post to Lynn Wild, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email: lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or visit www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk/bestofhartlepool/

The judges will meet to draw up a shortlist of the best entries.

The finale will be held at Hardwick Hall on Thursday, November 22.

The categories:

Young Performer of the Year (Under 21)

Green Champion

Student of the Year

Fundraiser of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Sporting Excellence

Community Group

Community Champion

Child of Courage

Child of Achievement

Emergency services Award

Carer of the Year

Neighbour of the Year

Sports team of the Year

Role model of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award