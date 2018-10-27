Meet the talented dancers nominated for a Best of Hartlepool Award

A group of World Champion dancers could be about to pick up yet another accolade after being nominated for an honour in this year’s Best of Hartlepool Awards.

Senior dancers from Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts have been put forward by their dedicated dance teacher Hollie Sorelle McCully for a Young Performer Award.

The VA Senior Dancers have been hailed as an ‘inspirational group’ for the way they work together as a team to put on amazing performances on stage.

Already this year the group have been named as World Champions at the Dance World Cup in Spain, having represented England.

The dancers were picked from thousands of applicants to compete and brought back three gold medals.

Also this year, the talented group also won the Barbara Sharples International Choreography Entertainment Express Award.

Commending their achievements, teacher and school co-owner, Hollie, said: “This group of young performers are the most inspirational young people who work together as a team to create and achieve amazing things.

“They most recently won The Barbara Sharples International Choreography Entertainment Express Award – winning £500.

“They are current British Troupe Champions and are 2018 Can You Dance regional champions.”

Hollie continued: “They are regularly booked to perform as part of professional cabaret performances such as ‘Classique de Danse’ awards, alongside Strictly Come Dancing stars. “They are best friends the most hard-working, dedicated group of young people and certainly deserve recognition.”

