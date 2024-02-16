News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Cleveland Fire Brigade called to Hartlepool cafe after fire breaks out

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to a cafe and bar in Hartlepool town centre after a fire broke out in the kitchen.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Feb 2024, 15:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two fire engines from Hartlepool and Billingham attended the incident at The Dancing Cup, in York Road, on Friday, February 16, at around 1.45pm.

It’s believed the fire was caused by oil dripping onto the bottom of the oven whilst cooking Yorkshire puddings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leon Smith, the current tenant said: "The staff had already rang 999 for the fire service before ringing me.

Most Popular
The scene of a fire at the Dancing Cup, in York Road.The scene of a fire at the Dancing Cup, in York Road.
The scene of a fire at the Dancing Cup, in York Road.

"The staff did everything they should have and dealt with the situation quickly.

"Luckily, no one was hurt, and there is no damage. Thank you to everyone for your kind words and concerns.”

Cleveland Fire Brigade said in a statement: “Two breathing apparatus, a hose reel and positive pressure ventilation were used at the scene.

"We got the stop message at 14.11pm.”

The Dancing Cup is open as normal from Saturday, February 17.

Related topics:HartlepoolBillinghamYorkshire