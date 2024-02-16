Cleveland Fire Brigade called to Hartlepool cafe after fire breaks out
Two fire engines from Hartlepool and Billingham attended the incident at The Dancing Cup, in York Road, on Friday, February 16, at around 1.45pm.
It’s believed the fire was caused by oil dripping onto the bottom of the oven whilst cooking Yorkshire puddings.
Leon Smith, the current tenant said: "The staff had already rang 999 for the fire service before ringing me.
"The staff did everything they should have and dealt with the situation quickly.
"Luckily, no one was hurt, and there is no damage. Thank you to everyone for your kind words and concerns.”
Cleveland Fire Brigade said in a statement: “Two breathing apparatus, a hose reel and positive pressure ventilation were used at the scene.
"We got the stop message at 14.11pm.”
The Dancing Cup is open as normal from Saturday, February 17.