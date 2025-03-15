Cleveland Police charge two men over Hartlepool pursuit involving suspected stolen VW Polo

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Mar 2025, 10:53 BST
Two men have been charged after a suspected stolen car failed to stop for police leading to a pursuit in Hartlepool.

Officers had to use a stinger device to bring the Volkswagen Polo to a halt in Fieldfare Road after it made off from police on West View Road.

Most Popular

The incident happened around 5pm on Thursday, March 13, and involved the police helicopter.

Police have said two men have now been charged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hartlepool Police Station.placeholder image
Hartlepool Police Station.

An 18-year-old man is charged with dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, possession of class B and class C drugs.

And a 20-year-old man was charged with two counts of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and fraud by false representation.

More news: Police foil botched robbery by Balaclava-wearing motorbike gang

Both were due to appear in court today, Saturday, March 15.

Two teenagers aged 15 and 17 remain on police bail after being arrested in connection with reports of burglaries outside of the Cleveland area.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice