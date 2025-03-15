Two men have been charged after a suspected stolen car failed to stop for police leading to a pursuit in Hartlepool.

Officers had to use a stinger device to bring the Volkswagen Polo to a halt in Fieldfare Road after it made off from police on West View Road.

The incident happened around 5pm on Thursday, March 13, and involved the police helicopter.

Police have said two men have now been charged.

Hartlepool Police Station.

An 18-year-old man is charged with dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, possession of class B and class C drugs.

And a 20-year-old man was charged with two counts of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and fraud by false representation.

Both were due to appear in court today, Saturday, March 15.

Two teenagers aged 15 and 17 remain on police bail after being arrested in connection with reports of burglaries outside of the Cleveland area.