A drug dealer will have to wait longer to be released after he was imprisoned for further offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Flounders, 45, was jailed for five years and two months in November 2023 after police twice caught him in cars with cocaine and wads of cash.

He was due to be released this November but has now been given more time behind bars for similar offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They relate to August of 2022 when Flounders’ erratic driving was reported to police by a member of the public and he was stopped in Cleveland Road, Hartlepool.

Drug dealer Graham Flounders has been in jail since November 2023.

A roadside drugs wipe tested showed he had taken cocaine.

In a fresh sentencing hearing at Teesside Crown Court, Kathryn Weatherly, prosecuting, said: “The officers also had reason to believe he may be in possession of drugs."

Police found two bags containing a number of snap bags with white powder in which was later confirmed to be cocaine.

Flounders also had £740 cash in his wallet and another £610 in the central console of the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Samsung mobile phones were found at the scene and three more were seized from his home.

Ms Weatherly added: “One contained messages consistent with dealing and the supply of class A drugs.

"Some appeared to be repeat users and customers.”

Flounders, previously of Allerton Close, Hartlepool, was said to be selling direct to users.

He pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Scarborough, mitigating, said: “There were clearly some issues with drugs at the time. He was selling to fund his own habit.”

When Flounders was jailed in 2023, the court heard he told police he owed thousands of pounds to some “very worrying” people and had agreed to deliver cocaine to pay off the debt.

More news: Paedophile broke court order just days after prison release

Recorder Paul Reid said it was “extraordinary” that Flounders was not dealt with for all the drugs offences at once.

Recorder Reid said: “It seems to me the sentence would have been greater had you been dealt with on that day for all offences.”

Sentencing Flounders to 16 months for the August 2022 dealing, he said: “That seems in the interests of justice.”