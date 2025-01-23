Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hartlepool councillor says he will reflect on his future after pleading guilty to an assault charge against a woman.

Councillor Steve Wallace, 65, who represents Throston ward as an independent member of Hartlepool Borough Council, was due to stand trial at York Crown Court on Monday, January 20, after he previously denied an allegation of sexual assault.

But, on the day of the trial, the prosecution dropped the charge and accepted a guilty plea to an alternative count of assault by beating.

The charge, also known as common assault, is the lowest form of assault in terms of severity.

Cllr Steve Wallace represents Throston ward on Hartlepool Borough Council as an Independent.

The initial charge of sexual assault was alleged to have involved non-consensual touching of the victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, over her clothing.

Speaking after the case, Cllr Wallace said the conviction was “disappointing” and he will take time to reflect on his future on the council.

He told the Mail: “The outcome is naturally very disappointing to me. I need to take a period of reflection to see how I could usefully continue as a councillor.”

The Local Government Act 1972 states that a person is disqualified from standing for election or holding public office if they have been convicted of any offence that results in a sentence of imprisonment, suspended or not, of at least three months and where a fine was not possible.

Cllr Steve Wallace accepted a charge of assault.

On pleading guilty to the offence, the judge fined Cllr Wallace £200 and ordered him to pay £500 compensation to the victim.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesperson said the local authority was aware of the conviction and that it does not affect Cllr Wallace’s ability to remain on the council.

Cllr Wallace, who previously acted as former MP and cabinet member Peter Mandelson’s election agent, was elected to the council in May 2023 after standing for the Labour Party.

He resigned from Labour just two months later and cited a falling out with “a certain section" of the party as the reason for his departure.

Cllr Wallace added at the time: “It got very heavy and I took myself out of the equation.”

He is currently elected until 2027.