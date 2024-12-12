A driver who left a trail of destruction by colliding with several parked vehicles and a caravan during a lengthy police chase across Hartlepool has been jailed.

Reckless Aaron Sweetland, 22, who was high on cannabis, continued driving at high speeds in residential areas even with flat tyres after police deployed a stinger device.

Teesside Crown Court heard he drove a black Nissan Qashqai on the wrong side of roads, through junctions at 60mph without giving way and crashed into parked cars and a caravan before eventually coming to a stop.

Prosecutor Annelise Haugstad described how police followed Sweetland due to the speed the vehicle was being driven at on the A689 towards Hartlepool around 11.30pm on June 11 this year.

Aaron Sweetland (inset) and police in Kendal Road after the chase ended.

Officers tried to get him to stop although he instead accelerated away at 75mph.

Sweetland continued after losing control and crashing into a parked Ford Fiesta and mounting a pavement.

“There was smoke coming from the wheel,” said Ms Haugstad. “But the vehicle continued at 55 miles per hour.”

Sweetland narrowly missed a taxi, went through a red light and lost control again due to having no front tyres.

The badly damaged caravan is towed away after Aaron Sweetland crashed into it while trying to escape from police. Picture by FRANK REID

He was finally boxed in by police in Kendal Road after colliding with another parked car and a caravan.

Sweetland was found to be twice the legal limit for cannabis.

He admitted dangerous driving, drug driving and having no insurance. He claimed he had just bought the Qashqai for £500 that day.

Debris in Kendal Road, Hartlepool after the lengthy police chase in June. Picture by FRANK REID

Judge Roger Thomas said: “It’s difficult to think of a worse case really of dangerous driving than that.”

Calum McNicholas, defending, said in mitigation that Sweetland was immature for his age and urged the judge not to sent him to prison.

"Thankfully, no-one was injured,” said Mr McNicholas, adding Sweetland was willing to work with the probation service.

But Judge Thomas said Sweetland’s persistent drug use and previous offences of driving without a licence and insurance did not suggest a willingness to change.

"It’s a rather determined criminal attitude and behaviour,” he said.

Judge Thomas jailed Sweetland, of Kinbrace Road, Hartlepool, for 12 months and banned him from driving for 18 months.

"This is a lesson you are going to have to learn,” he said.