A drink driver involved in a crash which left a beloved police dog dead has been banned from the roads.

Brian McLoughlin, 33, was over the limit while behind the wheel of his BMW when he was in a collision with a Cleveland Police Dog Support Unit vehicle as it responded to an emergency.

It happened at around 9pm on Thursday, July 17, at the junction of Stockton Street and Huckelhoven Way.

Police Dog Bert, a five-year-old springer spaniel, which had been with Cleveland Police for three and half years, had to be put to sleep due to the injuries he suffered.

Members of the public left flowers at the scene of the collision for police dog Bert (inset).

McLoughlin, of Portmadoc Walk, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 19.

However, he denied being to blame for the crash.

Cleveland Police announced the day before the court hearing that the officer in the dog unit vehicle has been issued with a conditional offer of a fine and penalty points for driving without due care and attention.

Prosecutor Lynne Dalton said the police vehicle carrying the officer and two dogs went through a red light on the A689.

Ms Dalton said: “As he was travelling to an emergency he crossed the junction. There has been a tragic set of circumstances which has resulted in loss of life to a valued police service dog, Bert.

"He sustained serious injuries during the collision and on the advice of a vet was put to sleep the following day.”

She added: “It is accepted at the time of the collision the defendant had right of way. However, had he not been under the influence of alcohol at the time, he may have reacted differently.”

Following the crash, McLoughlin was found to have 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Defence solicitor Neil Taylor said: “He didn’t think he was over the limit. He accepts full responsible for that and is very sorry.”

He added McLoughlin fully cooperated with the police at the scene and in the subsequent investigation.

District Judge Stephen Hood fined him £120 plus a £48 surcharge and disqualified him from driving for 16 months.