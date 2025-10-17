A father with an “unhealthy” interest in weapons killed himself in an act of remorse after fatally stabbing his son, an inquest heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An inquest heard both died from stab wounds and a large hunting-style knife was found at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teesside Coroner’s Court heard that the father and son had been drinking heavily and were said to have had a “tiff”.

An inquest has determined that Peter Cooke junior, top, was unlawfully killed by his father, Peter Cooke senior, below, who then stabbed himself to death at his Hartlepool home.

Mr Cooke senior was said to have always been interested in weapons, including knives, home made explosives and handguns.

He was said to have a strong interest in Japanese culture, including the Yakuza, and had previously cut off part of his own finger as an apology for stabbing his son.

The inquest heard that on the night they died, the evidence pointed to Mr Cooke senior inflicting a fatal stab wound to his son’s chest before stabbing himself in the torso.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cooke junior’s partner, who was present, was originally arrested on suspicion of murder.

But the inquest heard there was no evidence she was involved and the investigation was later dropped.

The court heard the two men had started drinking around 5pm together with Mr Cooke junior’s partner and his half-sister, who left later.

But she and her son returned around 11.30pm after becoming concerned following a phone call from her brother’s partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cooke junior’s partner said in a statement that she fell asleep and when she woke up found her partner lying on the floor with Mr Cooke senior lying next to him on his side.

Police said there was evidence that Mr Cooke senior “had an unhealthy interest in weapons”.

One of his brothers said he would have seen stabbing himself after fatally injuring his son as “the honourable thing to do”.

Paul Appleton, assistant coroner for Teesside and Hartlepool, recorded that Mr Cooke junior was unlawfully killed before Mr Cooke senior died by a self-inflicted stab wound.

He said: “This is clearly a very tragic case involving the death of a father and son.”

Mr Appleton said Mr Cooke senior’s thinking was affected by how much he had to drink.