Hartlepool man sentenced at Teesside Crown Court for assaulting own mother
Alex Fleck, 28, shoved his mother who is in her 70s, when she refused to give him money to buy more alcohol, Teesside Crown Court heard.
He had already been drinking heavily when the argument took place on August 2 this year.
Joshua Cockburn, prosecuting, said Flex pushed his mother with both hands causing her to fall to the floor.
"The right side of her face made forceful impact with the fireplace,” said Mr Cockburn.
She suffered injuries including two cuts to her temple and was attended to by paramedics.
Fleck also threw various items around the living room, breaking a TV remote control.
The court heard he felt bad about what happened and helped his mother up.
Fleck, of Lister Street, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty at an earlier court appearance to criminal damage and causing actual bodily harm.
Sentenced on Friday, September 20, Judge Joanne Kidd said: “Your behaviour towards your mother has been disgraceful for a number of years.”
He replied saying: “I agree with that.”
Judge Kidd said the offences merited prison, but he would only serve a short sentence and not be able to access things to address his behaviour.
She added: “It’s your mother’s protection that’s at the forefront of my mind.”
Instead Judge Kidd said she could draw back from immediate prison and sentenced Fleck to given six months prison, which has been suspended for 18 months.
He was also given a 120-day alcohol treatment order.