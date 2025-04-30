Hartlepool man who continued to harass ex partner is jailed by Teesside Crown Court
Neil Hudson, 48, from Hartlepool, was given a suspended prison sentence by Teesside Crown Court last March for a campaign of harassment lasting several months against the woman.
It involved him regularly turning up at places where she was to intimidate her and tried to contact her directly and through others.
Despite having a 24 week prison sentence hanging over his head, Hudson went to on harass her again.
Teesside Crown Court heard the woman started speaking to Hudson again after he attended a relationships programme.
But he turned nasty when she cut off contact after he began using cocaine again, said Cainan Lonsdale, prosecuting.
In one night this March, he called her 45 times, many from an unknown number.
He made an offensive Meta post and texted her daughter in which Hudson said he would ruin his ex partner’s life after his suspended sentence was over.
The court heard his former partner was left feeling “constantly on edge”.
Hudson, of Forth Grove, Harlepool, admitted stalking.
Judge Richard Bennett jailed him for 24 weeks, which included 16 weeks of the previously suspended sentence.
He told Hudson: “It’s clear you have had a significant impact upon her.
"You have been determined to carry on contacting the victim even when she did not want contact from you.”
Hudson was also given a five-year restraining order to stay away from his former partner.
Charlie Thompson, mitigating, said his client had otherwise complied well with the conditions of the previous sentence.