Two young men are awaiting sentence after admitting ammunition offences linked to a disturbance in Hartlepool at New Year.

Derem Turner, aged 20, and 21-year-old Luis Fonseca were due to go on trial for attempted murder and other offences at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, June 11.

It related to an incident at West View, Hartlepool, on January 2 this year when a man, in his 30s, was hospitalised with suspected gunshot wounds on Garside Drive.

But the trial was abandoned on Wednesday afternoon when the defendants pleaded guilty to alternative charges.

Police in West View, Hartlepool, on Friday, January 3, following the incident involving violent disorder.

Fonseca, of Cameron Road, Hartlepool, and Turner, of Garside Drive, both admitted possessing six 9mm rounds of ammunition without a firearms certificate.

Fonseca alone also pleaded guilty to possessing the rounds when prohibited, violent disorder and possessing class A drugs crack cocaine and cocaine with intent to supply.

Judge Jonathan Carroll remanded them both in custody until they are sentenced next week.