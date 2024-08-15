Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two yobs who were at the forefront of the shocking violent disorder in Hartlepool have been jailed for more than five years.

Ben Judge and Aaron Bradshaw, both 28, were “persistent participants” in scenes of mob violence and attacks on police in Murray Street on the evening of Wednesday, July 31.

Both were filmed hurling missiles at riot officers on police body worn cameras, social media footage and drone images.

Rachel Masters, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, described how Judge, who covered his face, threw bricks several time at police and approached officers aggressively with a brick in each hand.

Aaron Bradshaw (left) and Ben Judge played a key part in the disorder in Murray Street on July 31.

He was also part of a group that surged at the police line.

Judge, who at the time was on a suspended sentence for possession of a blade, was arrested around a week later after a police appeal.

Bradshaw, who lives on Murray Street, also “got as close as possible” to the police and was captured on footage bare chested and wearing a black Balaclava-like mask.

He also threw objects at police and at one point was armed with a cosh.

Police came under attack from bricks, bottles, eggs and planks of wood and metal during the disorder on July 31. Photo: PA

Ms Masters said: “The defendant continues kicking out at officers and throwing items at them.”

He continued even after being hit on the leg with a police baton and only retreated after receiving a broken arm.

Both men have numerous previous convictions and pleaded guilty to violent disorder at an earlier hearing in the magistrates’ court.

The court heard how the disorder followed a so-called protest advertised on social media which grew to around 200 people and had started to turn violent by 7.30pm.

Stephen Constantine, mitigating, said Judge, of Farr Walk, Hartlepool, had been out with a friend when he came across the disorder and became involved on “impulse”.

He said Judge was “embarrassed and ashamed” and apologised for his actions but was “realistic” about the outcome.

Gary Wood, for Bradshaw, added: “The defendant accepts that his conduct on the footage was shameful.”

Judge was jailed for three years and Bradshaw for two years and eight months.

Judge Francis Laird told them: “This was a widespread incident involving large scale acts of violence towards both people and property.

"The level of aggression towards the police was shocking.”

So far seven people have been jailed for their part in the disorder.