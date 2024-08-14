Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three more people have appeared in court after they were charged in connection with the Hartlepool riot.

Evan James Wilkins-Doyle, 19, of The Spinney, Hartlepool, is accused of committing violent disorder in the Murray Street area of town on July 31.

He was remanded in custody on Tuesday by Teesside Magistrates’ Court until Thursday, August 29, when he will appear before Teesside Crown Court.

Paul Thirlwell, 42 , of Gloucester Crescent, Hindley, Wigan, also appeared before Judge Marie Mallon on Tuesday to face three charges.

Police officers walk past a burnt-out police vehicle following the Hartlepool riot on July 31. Picture by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

He is accused of committing violent disorder in Hartlepool on July 31, possessing class A drug cocaine in Hartlepool on August 11 and possessing class C drug zopiclone in Hartlepool on August 11.

He was also remanded in custody until he appears at the crown court on August 29.

Declan Dixon, 22, of Salisbury Avenue, Hindley, Wigan, appeared at the magistrates’ court on Monday to admit committing violent disorder in Hartlepool on July 31 and to possessing class A cocaine in Hartlepool on August 11.

Riot police in Murray Street, Hartlepool, during the July 31 disturbance.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court this Thursday when he is expected to be sentenced.

Five Hartlepool yobs aged between 18 and 54 have already been locked up for up to two years and eight months after admitting their roles in the disorder.

Homes and businesses were attacked, objects were hurled at police and a police car was set alight.

Including Wilkins-Doyle, Thirlwell and Dixon, at least 12 defendants still have cases going through the courts.

Police have also vowed to continue their investigations until other suspects are arrested.

A 40-year-old woman is currently in police custody after she was detained earlier this week on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with the riot.

Anyone with information, dash cam or mobile footage of the riot is asked to submit it to the dedicated Cleveland Police major incident policing portal at mipp.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 145045, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.