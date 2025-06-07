Victoria Fuller has been named as the chosen candidate to replace Mark Webster as Chief Constable of Cleveland Police.

Commissioner Matt Storey has selected Victoria Fuller, who is currently Deputy Chief Constable of the force, following a recruitment and assessment process.

Subject to confirmation by Cleveland’s Police and Crime Panel, Ms Fuller will replace Mark Webster in July following his decision to retire from policing after 34 years.

Commissioner Matt Storey said Ms Fuller “demonstrates a clear passion for making the Cleveland area safer and her current leadership role has given her an excellent understanding of the challenges the area faces.”

He paid tribute to Mark Webster’s dedication and professionalism, adding: “Subject to the consideration of the Police and Crime Panel, I’m confident that Victoria is the right person to maintain this momentum and take the force to the next level on its journey of ambitious improvement.”

Ms Fuller previously served with Durham Constabulary for 23 years where she worked predominantly in crime investigation roles.

She joined Cleveland Police in 2022 as Assistant Chief Constable and was promoted to Deputy Chief Constable in February 2023.

Mr Storey said she drove significant improvements while deputy in operational and organisational performance aimed at delivering a better service to residents.

A final appointment panel quizzed her on delivering successful neighbourhood policing, making organisational efficiencies and tackling violence against women and girls.

Ms Fuller will appear before the Cleveland Police and Crime Panel for a confirmation hearing on June 20. The Panel will review the selection process and consider the appointment before giving their view.