A man who tried to murder his long-term partner at their flat on Hartlepool marina earlier this year has been jailed for 15 years.

Clint Thompson, 49, repeatedly stabbed and tried to suffocate his partner who fought for her life during the horrific attack which lasted for around 16 hours.

Teesside Crown Court heard Thompson suddenly turned on her “out of the blue” during a psychotic episode on the morning of April 23 this year.

During the ordeal, Thompson also forced his partner to take an overdose of pills and he tried to kill himself.

They had been together for 30 years and although he had struggled with mental health issues, the attack came without warning or reason, the court heard.

His now ex partner, who is also 49, has been left with permanent physical and psychological injuries.

In a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, prosecutor Paul Rooney described how Thompson attacked her shortly after she woke up and saw he had a large slash mark across his neck.

Mr Rooney said: “When she asked him what had happened he said ‘Never mind about my neck, you need to die’ and he stabbed her with the large knife to the chest.

"She began to scream hysterically ‘What are you doing?’. The defendant advanced towards her again stabbing her to the chest.”

The victim retreated to the bedroom but Thompson followed and tried to stab her again while repeating that she “needed to die”.

She was stabbed in the leg and across her palm as she bravely tried to fight him off, eventually disarming him.

But he then tried to suffocate her by putting a pillow over her face, and strangled her until she passed out.

When she came round he chillingly gave her a choice to let him strangle her or take an overdose, forcing tablets on her.

Thompson also tried to take an overdose himself, but when he went to the bathroom she fled onto the marina and shouted for help.

He cries were eventually heard by a lock keeper who called the police and an ambulance.

The victim spent seven days in hospital and at one point it was feared she may need a liver transplant due to the damage caused by the overdose.

In an impact statement read in court, the victim said the attack was “completely out of blue, unexpected and devastating”.

She said: "I felt so sure that I was going to die and never see the people who matter to me again.”

She added: “Something changed in him that day and I didn’t recognise Clint at all.”

Despite it all she said she still cared for him and wished him to get the help he needs.

Thompson, of Middleton Road, Hartlepool, admitted attempted murder and false imprisonment at an earlier hearing.

The court heard he had stopped taking his medication at the time and he had no previous convictions.

Jailing him for 15 years, plus an extra five years extended licence upon release, Judge Francis Laird the Recorder or Middlesbrough said the attack has had a “profound impact” on the victim.