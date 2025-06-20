Teesside magistrates impose interim criminal behaviour order on Hartlepool woman Georgia Schofield after series of anti-social offences
Georgia Schofield, 26, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court to face seven charges relating to three separate incidents.
Four related to her riding an off-road bike on Raby Road in Hartlepool on February 4 this year.
Schofield admitted driving while disqualified, driving without due care and attention and using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.
She also pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign specified on the same day.
Magistrates imposed the interim criminal behaviour order in connection with an offence of using threatening, abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Mill House Leisure Centre on February 21.
The order includes several conditions that Schofield must abide by, including not to be verbally abusive to any police officer, police staff or any other emergency service or to impede the emergency services in any way.
Other conditions are not to trespass on any railway, not to enter or climb on any derelict building and not to ride or be carried on any off-road motorcycle.
Schofield, of Fieldfare Road, Hartlepool, also indicated a guilty plea to common assault of a female police officer from February 21 at an earlier hearing.
An allegation of wasting police time from February 24 by making a false report was dismissed after the prosecution offered no evidence.
Magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report and granted her unconditional bail prior to being sentenced next month.