Cleveland Police’s next chief constable has been confirmed.

Victoria Fuller, who was announced as Police and Crime Commissioner Matt Storey’s preferred candidate earlier this month, has had her appointment approved by the area’s Police and Crime Panel.

The panel, which is made up of elected and independent members from across Cleveland, unanimously backed Mr Storey’s choice.

Mrs Fuller is currently the force’s Deputy Chief Constable after joining in May 2022 following 23 years of service with Durham Constabulary.

from left, Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Matt Storey, new Chief Constable Victoria Fuller and the chair of the Cleveland Police and Crime Panel, Councillor Tony Riordan.

The panel’s chair, Councillor Tony Riordan, said: “The panel members were wholly impressed with how Mrs Fuller conducted herself during the hearing and particularly her enthusiasm in driving Cleveland Police forward on its continuous journey of improvement.

“We felt she impressed us all with her wealth of operational knowledge, her vision for the force and her passion for providing the people of Cleveland with a first-class police service.”

Mr Storey added: “I’m delighted that the panel has unanimously supported Victoria as my preferred choice for the role of Chief Constable of Cleveland Police.

“Like me, they saw first-hand what an exceptional police leader Victoria is and I am absolutely confident in her ability to build on the foundations laid by outgoing Chief Constable Mark Webster.

“She brings stability to Cleveland Police at a time when it is more important than ever to maintain the outstanding progress highlighted during the force’s last inspection.

“I look forward to working with her to achieve my vision of safe, strong and confident communities.”

Mrs Fuller is expected to take up her post in July when Chief Cons Webster retires.

