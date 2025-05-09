Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another house has been closed in Hartlepool following complaints of anti-social behaviour.

Magistrates have granted a closure order for 29 Byron Street after the property was said to be linked to drug dealing and associated nuisance and criminal behaviour.

As a result, the tenants have been turfed out for at least three months.

It is the latest successful application to the courts by the multi-agency Safer Hartlepool Partnership.

The house in Byron Street has been closed by court order after complaints of drug dealing and associated anti-social behaviour.

The court heard how the tenants had frequent visitors on foot, bikes and in vehicles throughout the day and night until the early hours.

Cars would sound their horns to gain the attention of the tenants while visitors would shout out and bang loudly on the front door.

The end of terrace property, which is on a walking route to local schools and shops, was said to be linked to drug dealing.

The front windows of the house had also been smashed on a number of occasions.

Hartlepool Police Neighbourhoods Inspector Adrian Dack said: “Dealing drugs from a residential property comes with a whole host of anti-social behaviour and misery for neighbours.

"We will not tolerate such behaviour and will continue to take action against anti-social behaviour in our communities.”

Jonathan Brash, Hartlepool MP and chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, said: “This is one of many closures of this kind since I became MP and I’m delighted to see this tough action against the disgraceful minority who think they can disrupt the lives of the decent majority.

“As MP and Chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership I’m here to say loud and clear, your behaviour won’t be tolerated and you will be removed.

"We are scaling up action all the time to ensure people in our town can live in peace and quiet.”

Councillor Brenda Harrison, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, added: “This is another great example of the work that the Hartlepool Community Safety Team is doing on the ground to tackle anti-social behaviour and crime.”

The order prevents the tenants from returning to the property and the area for three months.

Breaching the order is also an offence that can result in prison or an unlimited fine.