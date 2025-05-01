Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool’s MP has welcomed confirmation from crime chiefs that police can go after anti-social bikers.

Jonathan Brash contacted the Home Office after repeated concerns from residents of the town about the rise in illegal and reckless off-road motorbikes across the town.

But he said residents can be reassured by the response he received about what action police can legally take in tackling the menace.

Mr Brash received official confirmation stating that officers are able to pursue illegal off-road bikers when they are used anti-socially or dangerously and “may employ tactical options to bring the vehicle to a stop, should they judge it operationally appropriate in the circumstances.”

An off-road bike seized by police in Hartlepool in February after a 12-year-old boy was seen riding it in an anti-social manner.

He said he has long raised the issue of dangerous off-road biking in Hartlepool and has consistently pushed for greater clarity and support for police officers to tackle the problem.

Mr Brash said: “This is a clear answer from the Home Office and one that will be welcomed by both residents and officers.

"People in Hartlepool are sick and tired of the reckless, intimidating use of illegal off-road bikes in our communities – and now we have it in writing: the police can take action.”

Police in Hartlepool have said they are continuing to act against offenders who continue to terrorise the community with off-road bikes through community intelligence, initiatives such as Operation Endurance and proactive patrols.

Mr Brash added: “This response supports what officers are already doing locally and gives them the national backing they need.

"I’ll continue to work with Cleveland Police and the local authority to ensure everything possible is being done to keep our communities safe and clamp down on this behaviour.”

Anti-social bikes were one of the top issues raised by residents at a recent meeting of the meeting of the multi-agency Safer Hartlepool Partnership.

Hartlepool Police District Commander Superintendent Alan O’Donoghue said at the meeting the issue has “changed significantly” over recent years due to a rise in electric motorcycles and scooters alongside continuing issues with petrol bikes.

He said work to address it will also include going into schools to educate young people on the risks involved as well as communicating with retailers and petrol stations to identify problem riders.