A woman thought she was going to die when her drunken boyfriend strangled her forcing her to flee her home in her underwear in the middle of the night.

Gareth Evans had been offered a place to stay by the woman when he was homeless and the couple began a short relationship.

But Teesside Crown Court heard it was marred by his excessive drinking.

He returned to her home in Hartlepool drunk and in a bad mood at around 3am on October 5 last year before putting the woman in a choke hold and threatening to kill her.

Evans, 48, ignored her pleas to stop despite her stressing that she suffered from asthma, prosecutor Jenny Haigh said.

Instead he replied: “I know you can’t breathe…I’m going to kill you.”

Ms Haigh said: “The complainant believed she was going to die.”

She managed to break free and ran from the house in a state of undress and called the police from a call box.

Evans was arrested the following morning wrapped in a duvet in Burn Valley Gardens.

He was initially charged with attempted murder although prosecutors later accepted guilty pleas to intentional strangulation, actual bodily harm and making a threat to kill.

The court heard Evans has a bad record for violence against women in relationships and assaulting police.

Jailing him for two-and-a-half years, the Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Francis Laird said: “It must have been a terrifying experience for her to endure.”

Stephen Constantine, defending, said Evans, of no fixed address, wanted to stop offending and “get his life back on track”.