Woman fled into Hartlepool street in underwear after boyfriend strangled and threatened to kill her
Gareth Evans had been offered a place to stay by the woman when he was homeless and the couple began a short relationship.
But Teesside Crown Court heard it was marred by his excessive drinking.
He returned to her home in Hartlepool drunk and in a bad mood at around 3am on October 5 last year before putting the woman in a choke hold and threatening to kill her.
Evans, 48, ignored her pleas to stop despite her stressing that she suffered from asthma, prosecutor Jenny Haigh said.
Instead he replied: “I know you can’t breathe…I’m going to kill you.”
Ms Haigh said: “The complainant believed she was going to die.”
She managed to break free and ran from the house in a state of undress and called the police from a call box.
Evans was arrested the following morning wrapped in a duvet in Burn Valley Gardens.
He was initially charged with attempted murder although prosecutors later accepted guilty pleas to intentional strangulation, actual bodily harm and making a threat to kill.
The court heard Evans has a bad record for violence against women in relationships and assaulting police.
Jailing him for two-and-a-half years, the Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Francis Laird said: “It must have been a terrifying experience for her to endure.”
Stephen Constantine, defending, said Evans, of no fixed address, wanted to stop offending and “get his life back on track”.