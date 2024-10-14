Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young mother and charity worker has been jailed for joining in the large-scale disorder in Hartlepool this summer.

Tamsyn Cerr, 21, threw an object at riot police in Murray Street during violent scenes on the night of Wednesday, July 31.

She was also caught on police drone footage handing bricks to another rioter to throw at police.

Cerr, who has a baby daughter and teaches drumming with a Hartlepool music charity, was jailed for 12 months at Teesside Crown Court on Monday after she admitted violent disorder.

Tamsyn Cerr, 22, has been jailed for joining in the disorder in and around Murray Street on July 31 this year.

The court heard how more than 200 people gathered in Murray Street after far right protesters responded to social media posts throughout the day to meet at Hartlepool’s cenotaph at 6pm.

By 8pm violence had broken out with police deployed in response attacked by yobs with bottles, bricks and other objects.

Rachel Masters, prosecuting, said of Cerr’s actions: “The defendant can be seen to throw an item towards police lines and hand a male accomplice an item which was then thrown towards officers.”

In an impact statement, Cleveland Police Chief Constable Mark Webster said people had been left in fear and the force’s resources severely stretched.

He said: “The officers faced unprecedented levels of aggression. Many were physically assaulted.”

The estimated cost of the damage caused by the Hartlepool disorder and riot in Middlesbrough a few days later currently stands at £630,000.

Calum McNicholas, mitigating on behalf of Cerr, said she is mother to a one-year-old daughter who requires physiotherapy for a walking disorder, and is heavily relied on by her dad who is blind.

Mr McNicholas said she had “already been punished” by missing her daughter’s first birthday while in custody.

References from the music charity also described her as “a good role model” and having a “good heart”.

But the judge rejected claims Cerr, of Firby close, Hartlepool, had acted impulsively by getting involved in the disorder that night which he said had had a “devastating impact” on the local community.

Judge Francis Laird said he would reduce the length of sentence due to Cerr’s “powerful personal mitigation”.

But he said: “For this scale of offending, only a custodial sentence is justified.”