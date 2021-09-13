Chief Inspector Mark Haworth addressing the public meeting held in the Belle Vue Community Centre, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID.

A number of people have been arrested and last week neighbourhood officers attended a residents’ meeting to discuss the way forward.

Various actions have taken place or are in the pipeline.

There has been a recent increase in reports of crime and anti-social behaviour on in Belle Vue, Hartlepool.

Chief Inspector Mark Haworth of the neighbourhood policing team has now thanked residents for continuing to work with the police and other partners.

Police have been joined in the efforts by Cleveland’s new Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner, housing providers, Hartlepool Borough Council, Belle Vue Community Centre, and youth workers.

Chief Inspector Haworth said: “I’d like to thank everyone involved – particularly the residents who are offering excellent input and support.

"Our joint efforts are already showing promising results and we’ll continue to work together to tackle those who think they can spoil quality of life for the law-abiding majority.”

A total of 10 arrests have now been made in relation to recent reports of antisocial behaviour, criminal damage, robbery, assault including on an emergency worker, and theft.

Several people, including teenagers, have been charged, and enquiries into all alleged crimes are ongoing.

Chief Inspector Haworth also warned he expected more arrests to take place.

Ongoing and planned action on the estate includes consultations and meetings with residents to establish, prioritise and resolve issues, and the installation of additional CCTV, and police alarms for vulnerable individuals

Other work includes enhanced police patrols and support from CID, response and Special Constabulary colleagues; working with schools to discuss antisocial behaviour, knife crime and county lines drugs offending.

A football match between police and young people is also planned at the Belle Vue sports centre.

Residents complained of people recklessly riding motorcycles up and down streets, being assaulted, drug dealing and youths climbing on roofs and trying to break off locks with screwdrivers.

Chief Inspector Haworth promised action but appealed for residents to work with officers to solve the issues.

