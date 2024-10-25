Hartlepool Police dismiss 'urban myth' that arrested thieves seek 'retribution against retail workers'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police chiefs have stressed it is an “urban myth” that retail thieves often seek “retribution against retail workers” and have instead urged victims to support officers in their investigations.

The feedback from Cleveland Police came as part of the Hartlepool Borough Council audit and governance committee investigation into “ways of designing out and reducing incidents of retail crime”.

Town police chiefs also highlighted how extra operations and patrols will take place at times of higher footfall, such as the upcoming festive period, to help “prevent, deter and combat shop theft”.

Chief Inspector Pete Littlewood, of the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing team, told councillors “one of the big issues” they find in tackling retail crime is shop workers not giving statements “because they are afraid of recriminations”.

He continued: “There is no history of retail thieves taking retribution against retail workers that provide statements against them.

“What you’re talking about is retail theft, which is, and I’m not minimising it at all, a low level offence, and you’re replacing it with a very, very serious indictable only offence of witness intimidation.

“It’s kind of an urban myth that if I give a statement against this person, they’ll find out where I live and then they’ll hurt me.”

He noted findings show in the region retail criminals “tend to be people who have got significant addiction problems” and they are “far too busy” focusing on that.

Councillors at the scrutiny committee meeting also heard employers “have got a duty of care” towards their workers.

Chief Inspector Littlewood added: “If they comply, or corroborate with a police investigation, they will have the protections of the law on their side.

“We would take a zero tolerance approach to any person who tried to interfere with a witness in a criminal investigation.”

Meanwhile, reassurances were given around steps being put in place ahead of the festive period.

Chief Inspector Littlewood said: “At times of significant footfall and significant stocking of stores with extra items, we will see and do see crime rates go up.

“In response to that, the perfect example being Christmas, what we do is we put operations in place.

“We will do Christmas patrols in those areas, so high visibility, more engagement, leading to more arrests so that we can prevent, deter and combat shop theft.”