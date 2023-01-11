Steven Corbett, 30, and a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday morning (January 12) after being charged earlier this week.

They earlier went before magistrates on Tuesday.

Along with Sarah Hadfield, 34, of Brenda Road, and Anthony Hadfield, 39, of Wensleydale Street, Hartlepool, they are charged with the murder of 30-year-old Adam Thomson, who died following an incident in Sydenham Road, Hartlepool, on Wednesday, January 4.

Flowers left in Sydenham Road, Hartlepool, in memory of Adam Thomson (inset).

At Thursday’s hearing, Judge Howard Crowson set the same case timetable for Steven Corbett and the youth as the other two accused who appeared before the court on Monday.

It includes a potential trial date for all defendants on July 3, which has now been extended from 10 to 15 days.

None of the accused have been asked to enter any pleas to the murder charge yet.

That is expected to happen in a hearing on March 20.

Police in incident Sydenham Road, Hartlepool following the death of Adam Thomson. Picture by FRANK REID

Steven Corbett, of Brenda Road, Hartlepool was remanded in custody, and the 15-year-old was remanded into youth detention accommodation.

A large number of police attended Sydenham Road following a reported incident at 3am last Wednesday and cordoned off most of the road for the best part of two days.

Scenes of crime officers could be seen taking pictures in the road and police said they had seized a silver Ford Focus as part of the investigation.

Adam Thomson, aged 30, was later identified as the person who had sadly died.

His family released a statement in which they paid tribute to him, saying: “Adam was a much-loved father, son and brother who will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends.

“He was a quiet lad, and a doting father to his three-year-old daughter. We are devastated to lose him so young.

“We would request privacy at this time to allow us to grieve.”

It is not yet publicly known how Mr Thomson died.

Sarah and Anthony Hadfield were the first to be charged with his murder and appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court last Friday.

