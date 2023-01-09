Hartlepool murder suspects appear before judge as court hears two others 'may be handing themselves into police'

Sarah Hadfield, 34, and Anthony Hadfield, 39, appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, January 9, after being charged following the death last week of Mr Thomson, 30, after an incident in Sydenham Road on Wednesday, January 4.

They were not asked to enter any pleas although a potential trial date of July 3 has been earmarked.

It is expected to last for 10 days.

Adam Thomson died after an incident in Sydenham Road, Hartlepool.

Judge Howard Crowson enquired if any other people were likely to be charged in the case.

Prosecutor David Lamb said he did not know but added that the police expected to speak to two other people.

Mr Lamb said: “I’ve been provided with information this morning from the police that they anticipate that two others may be handing themselves into police this morning.”

Police in Sydenham Road, after Mr Thomson's death. Picture by FRANK REID

On Friday, police said five men and three women arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Wednesday had been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Sarah Hadfield, of Brenda Road, and Anthony Hadfield, of Wensleydale Street, both Hartlepool, appeared in court by videolink from Low Newton and Durham prisons respectively where they are currently on remand.

Judge Crowson further remanded them in custody and they are next due to appear at court on March 20 when the charge is expected to be put to them.

