Two charged with Hartlepool murder as tributes are paid to 'much-loved father' Adam Thomson

Two people have been charged with the murder of a “much-loved father, son and brother”.

By Gavin Ledwith
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Adam Thomson died following an incident in Sydenham Road, Hartlepool, at around 3am on Wednesday.

Seven people were arrested later the same day with police now confirming that two suspects – a man and a woman – have been charged with Mr Thomson’s murder.

The pair are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Alleged murder victim Adam Thomson has been described as a "much-loved father, son and brother".
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Friday morning: “Two people have been charged with the murder of 30-year-old Adam Thomson in Hartlepool on Wednesday, 4th January.

“The 39-year-old man and 34-year-old woman have been charged with murder and will appear at court this morning.”

In a tribute released through the force, Adam’s family said: “Adam was a much-loved father, son and brother who will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends.

“He was a quiet lad, and a doting father to his three-year-old daughter. We are devastated to lose him so young.

Police officers in Sydenham Road, Hartlepool, on Wednesday afternoon after the murder inquiry was launched.

“We would request privacy at this time to allow us to grieve.”

The senior investigating officer in the case, Detective Inspector Stuart Hodgson, thanked members of the community for coming forward with information to help the inquiry.

Anyone who has information but has not contacted police yet can do so by calling 101, quoting reference number 001829.