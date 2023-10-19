Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahmed Alid, 44, is accused of murdering Mr Carney after Mr Carney had just used a cash machine in Hartlepool town centre on Sunday, October 15, at around 5.20am.

Alid, of Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, is also accused of attempting to kill his housemate, Javed Nouri, after allegedly fighting with him.

He appeared in court by video-link from HMP Frankland, in Durham, on Thursday, flanked by four security officers, and did not respond when asked to confirm his name.

Flowers placed the the junction of Raby Road and Tees Street in memory of Terrence Carney, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The Moroccan national, aided by an Arabic interpreter, instead said: "I'm very ill, I cannot talk, I cannot speak."

The court heard that, while the current investigation remains at an early stage, it is suspected to be terror-related.

Alid allegedly stabbed Mr Nouri multiple times in the chest, legs and mouth in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, at around 5.15am on Sunday.

He is said to have then travelled half a mile to Tees Street, off Raby Road, where he is alleged to have fatally stabbed Mr Carney in the chest and neck.

Alid was arrested on the corner of Victoria Road and York Road, and was charged following an investigation by Counter-Terrorism Policing North East and Cleveland Police.