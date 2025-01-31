Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of Hartlepool suspects wanted for violent crimes were arrested during an operation on Friday.

Serious violence was the focus of Cleveland Police’s Operation which saw officers out in force across the district including in Hartlepool.

Several suspects wanted for alleged offences including robbery and causing grievous bodily harm were arrested.

The day also saw a continued crackdown on anti-social behaviour around the York Road ramp in the middle of Hartlepool town centre.

Police officers move on an individual for having alcohol in the open at the ramp on York Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Temporary Detective Superintendent Deb Fenny said serious violence can have a devastating impact on families and the community from the loss of life to long-lasting physical and mental scars.

Arrests in Hartleool included two men aged 42 and 18 and a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of section 18 assault.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and a woman, also 46, was arrested for breach of bail.

Hartlepool PCSO Simon Thompson at the area in the town centre flagged up by members of the public as a "hot spot" for antisocial behaviour linked to drug and alcohol use.

Police and council community safety officers spent time on Friday lunchtime highlighting ongoing issues around the ramp in the town centre.

PC Ashleigh Wood said it was a “hot spot” area with problems connected with begging and open drug and alcohol use.

In the last 12 months, almost 20 Community Protection Warnings which place conditions on individuals to stop their antisocial actions have been issued.

PCSO Simon Thompson said these, together with Community Protection Notices, are helping to disperse people responsible.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, and a member of the multi-agency Safer Hartlepool Partnership, said: “Through operations such as this – led by Cleveland Police and supported by the Council – we want to send out a clear message that crime and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

"I particularly welcome the focus on the ramp in York Road, a problematic town centre location in terms of anti-social behaviour, which has been identified by the SHP as a priority for action.”

An action plan has been drawn up in response to concerns expressed by members of the public.

Jonathan Brash, Hartlepool MP and chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, said: "I welcome Operation Artemis which involved taking serious offenders off our streets.

"I was particularly pleased to see the extra action on the ramp in York Road which aimed to ensure that people feel safe near our shopping centre."