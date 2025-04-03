"The Bird Man of Hartlepool" Brian Wilkins has described his court conviction for feeding birds as "grossly unfair".

A pensioner who faces a possible jail sentence if he continues feeding birds has labelled his court conviction “grossly unfair”.

Brian Wilkins – nicknamed “The Bird Man of Hartlepool” after buying up to 30 loaves of bread a day for birds – is banned from leaving food in “public spaces or accessible areas” throughout the town until April 2027.

The two-year criminal behaviour order was imposed by Teesside magistrates after Hartlepool Borough Council took Wilkins to court as “a last resort”.

The council said it had “no option” left as his actions attracted rats.

Seventy-seven-year-old Wilkins was also fined £250 and ordered to pay £1,826 in court costs after he was convicted of breaching a 2024 community protection order restricting his activities.

Speaking afterwards, he said the £2,076 bill was “irrelevant” compared to the birds who will have to do without his food.

Wilkins, of Sheriff Street, who had contested the charge on the grounds that wildlife would starve without him, added: "It's the starving creatures that are the priority here, not the money.

"In my house, pigeons have taken up residence in the back yard.

"I'm having to listen to them starving to death.

"I'm not allowed to delegate or encourage anyone else to feed them on the whole of the British Isles.

"Perhaps I will starve myself to death like these poor creatures. It's grossly unfair."

His eldest daughter, Paula Allison, 57, said: "The council should be ashamed of themselves.

"They are not dealing with drug dealers and hooligans in the town but they send an old man to court instead.

"He doesn't think he's done anything wrong but they have found him guilty of feeding the birds.

"It's pathetic."

She added that her father wants money raised by a GoFundMe page to pay for his court bill to be sent back to donors.

The court heard that Wilkins continued to throw “excessive amounts” of bird seed and bread from a trolley after the council obtained the community protection order.

Middleton Grange Shopping Centre and Camerons Brewery were among the businesses to suffer increased problems with rats.

The council said after the conviction: "We have a duty to safeguard public health in the wider community and Mr Wilkins' continued actions have led to numerous recurring complaints about rats from businesses and individual residents."