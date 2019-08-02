Blackhall Colliery murder: Three arrested in connection with death of John Littlewood
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of John Littlewood in Blackhall Colliery.
Detectives involved in the murder investigation made the arrests on Friday, August 2. This came on the same day as an armed police operation took place at Winterbottom Avenue, Hartlepool.
Two men, aged 31 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody. A third man was arrested on suspicion of murder in Peterlee at 5.30pm on Friday.
The body of Mr Littlewood was found in a house in Third Street, Blackhall Colliery, on Tuesday, July 30. He died as a result of head injuries.
Around 50 detectives, crime scene investigators, uniformed officers and other staff are currently working on the investigation, Durham Police say.
A cordon remains in place and officers have been carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the surrounding area.
Detective Superintendent Kevin Weir is leading the investigation.
He said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and my team of detectives and staff are working as quickly and as thoroughly as they can to establish exactly what has happened.”
He added: “Blackhall Colliery is a tightly-knit place and I know many people will have been discussing this tragic incident among themselves.
“I would urge anyone who has any information which would help our inquiry, and has not already spoken to us, to contact us straightaway.”
Contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 394 of July 30 with any information. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.