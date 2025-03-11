Cleveland Police Chief Constable Mark Webster to leave the force after announcing plans to retire.

Mr Webster is understood to have given his notice at the end of last week to Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Matt Storey.

Mr Storey said he had recently agreed a short contract extension to allow time for a successor to be recruited and Mr Webster would remain in post until the early summer.

He said: “Whilst we are incredibly sad to see him go, Mark has earned himself a well-deserved break after three decades of dedicated police service.”

The force has not commented on the pending departure of Mr Webster with Mr Storey revealing the news in an email to force stakeholders.

Mr Webster was appointed in April 2022 by former PCC Steve Turner after being announced as the preferred candidate to replace Richard Lewis, who left in December of the previous year to become chief constable at Dyfed-Powys Police.

He was previously deputy chief constable at Cumbria Police and a former director of operations at the National Crime Agency.

Mr Storey’s email said: “He has provided authentic and inclusive leadership to not only remove Cleveland Police from special measures, but to create the stability and structure needed to see the force make significant improvements.

“I am grateful for the high standards of professionalism and determination he has demonstrated.”

His email adds: “I will be working with the College of Policing and a range of stakeholders in the coming weeks to develop a robust recruitment process to find Cleveland Police’s next leader.”