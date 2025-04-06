Cleveland Police charge three suspects with burglaries at Hartlepool business centre

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 6th Apr 2025, 16:50 BST
Three men have been arrested and charged after several businesses in Hartlepool’s Bovis House business centre were burgled this weekend.

Cleveland Police say they were called shortly before 2.50am on Saturday, April 5, to a report of a burglary in progress in Victoria Road.

Three males were reported seen carrying away bags of items from a number of businesses based inside the building.

The force said: “Officers attended and numerous enquiries throughout the day soon led to three men (42, 46 and 62) being arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Police have charged three men aged 42, 46 and 62 with burglary.Police have charged three men aged 42, 46 and 62 with burglary.
“Some of the alleged stolen property was recovered and will be returned to the rightful owners.

“Each of the three men has now been charged with four counts of burglary and one was also charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug.”

The suspects have been remanded in custody and are due before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

