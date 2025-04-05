Small firms devastated after Hartlepool business centre 'ransacked' by burglars

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 5th Apr 2025, 15:37 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2025, 15:46 BST
Managers of a Hartlepool business centre say they are devastated after several tenants were ransacked.

Small businesses in Bovis House were targeted by burglars who broke into a number of units in the early hours of Friday, April 4.

Personalised products business Cauldron of Colours and Morbidia nail salon said they were among the victims on social media.

Community organisation Poolie Time Exchange, which occupies the ground floor and is run by the building managers The Big League CIC, says it is devastated.

Police on the scene at Bovis House on Saturday morning after several tenants were burgled in the early hours of Friday, April 4.

Bovis House is aimed at supporting small, local businesses and helping them to grow.

Poolie Time Exchange posted on Facebook: “This is a devastating blow to our small business community.

“Our teams at The Big League CIC, Poolie Time, and Bovis House Business Team are doing everything we can to support our tenants during this incredibly difficult time.

"These are hardworking, local people who have poured time, effort and money into their businesses – and they didn’t deserve this.

“We’ve invested heavily in security and continue to do so, but crime in the town centre is sadly on the rise. This incident has left our community shaken, and will have a significant financial impact in an already challenging economy.

“We exist to support our community, to provide affordable, accessible spaces for local enterprise, and it hurts deeply to see that work targeted in this way.”

The organisation said it is working closely with Cleveland Police, who are investigating.

Officers attended Bovis House on Saturday morning to gather evidence.

Poolie Time Exchange added: “Please stand with us, support our tenants, and help however you can. We’re proud of Hartlepool and our people – and we know that even in difficult times, this town comes together.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.

