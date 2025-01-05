Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seven people have been arrested after a suspected shooting in Hartlepool.

It follows an incident on Thursday afternoon (January 2) when a man, in his thirties, was left seriously injured from suspected gun shot wounds on Garside Drive, at West View. He remains in hospital.

Cleveland Police stated early on Sunday: “Five males aged 19, 21, 23, 32, 32 and two women aged 34 and 54 have been arrested and all remain in police custody at this time.

“The injured man, aged in his thirties, remains in hospital receiving treatment.”

Police at West View after Thursday's suspected shooting.

A police cordon was put in place on Garside Drive for several hours on Friday with scenes of crime officers in attendance.

The force said investigations were to be carried out at addresses across the town with a heightened presence, but stressed there was no risk to the wider community.