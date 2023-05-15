Christopher Bowlt demanded the cash from the lone worker when he targeted the Betfred shop at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in March.

But the man who was working there pressed a panic button alerting a security company and the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowlt, 40, grabbed just £63.43 in coins and fled after threatening to shoot a customer who confronted him.

Christopher Bowlt.

Teesside Crown Court heard he approached the shop at about 8.30pm on March 22 as the worker stood outside talking to a customer.

Bowlt, who had his sweatshirt hood pulled tightly around his head to conceal is identity, said to the worker “You give me £1,500.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The worker went back in the shop and made sure the money was locked in the safe before activating the panic alarm.

Bowlt, who was aware the alarm had been pressed, followed him inside but was told the safe was on a time delay.

The Betfred shop at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID.

He told the worker to give him around £50 from two coin trays behind the counter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Lamballe, prosecuting, said: “Initially he refused but the defendant jumped on to the counter top, crouched down and tried to take the coins.

"A brief struggle ensued.”

On his way out, Bowlt was confronted by the customer who had been outside and who held up a chair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Bowlt, of Airdrie Grove, Hartlepool, said: “Put that down or I’m going to pull the shooter and blow your head off.”

The robbery was captured on CCTV and Bowlt’s fingerprints were found on the coin trays outside.

In a statement, the worker said: “I’ve worked for Betfred for six years and have never had anything like this happen to me.

"I should be able to go to work and feel safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Bowlt, who admitted robbery, has a lengthy record linked to a longstanding drug problem, but was now getting help.

Ian Mullarkey, defending, said his client regretted the robbery.

Jailing him for four years, the judge, Dafydd Enoch, said Bowlt had lived a life of crime.