Drugs seized following police raid in Hartlepool's Kendal Road

The raid in Kendal Road, Hartlepool, on Tuesday, September 28, follows a recent spike in offences in the wider Belle Vue area of town.

A Cleveland Police statement said officers entered the property after obtaining a warrant and added: “The wider area has seen enhanced police and partners’ attention over recent weeks and we had received concerns over drugs activity from the community.

“A small amount of cannabis was found on a 22-year-old man who was given a cannabis caution at the scene.

Police camera footage of the latest raid in the Belle Vue area of Hartlepool

“A further small amount of cannabis was also discovered on a 17-year-old boy and this was seized from him.”

A residents’ meeting with police and partner agencies was held earlier this month to discuss the area’s problems following an incident in which officers and the public were pelted with eggs and other items in Kendal Road and nearby Kent Street on September 2.

Six people have since been arrested and charged.

The latest Cleveland Police statement added: “We’d like to thank local people and colleagues from all our partner agencies for their on-going support while we work together to tackle crime and ASB.

“We’d also encourage anyone with information on drug dealing or associated activity to report it to Cleveland Police via the 101 number.

”f you don’t want to speak to police you can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning them on 0800 555 111.”

