Callum Burr, 24, pleaded guilty to causing the death of 35-year-old Michael Clark by careless driving on November 24, 2020.

Mr Clark, who was riding a motorcycle, lost his life after a collision involving an Audi A4 driven by Burr on Chester Road at around 6.20pm that day.

A trial for Burr, who previously denied the charge, began at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, January 16.

But he admitted the offence when it was put to him again on Tuesday morning.

Burr was given an interim driving ban with the length to be decided when he is sentenced by the court on Thursday, February 23.

The judge warned him to prepare for a possible custodial sentence.

Mr Clark died at the scene of the collision. His family previously released a statement in which they said: “Michael was a much-loved son, brother, uncle, grandson, friend and dad.

Michael Clarke died in November 2020 following a collision in Hartlepool's Chester Road.

"He had the time of the day for anyone, with the biggest beautiful smile and heart of gold.

“His death will leave such a huge hole in all our lives."

Stephen Constantine, defending Burr, of Commercial Street, Trimdon Colliery, said it had been a “momentary lapse” with no other aggravating factors.

Judge Howard Crowson told him: “You have had the courage to admit one offence of causing death by dangerous driving and that may assist people who have had to listen to this case and wait for its outcome.”

He added: “It’s within the realms of possibility that you cross the custody threshold, so prepare for all outcomes.”

Burr was granted bail.