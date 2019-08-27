Fifth arrest in relation to hit-and-run crash in Billingham which claimed pensioner's life
A fifth arrest has been made following a hit-and-run collision after which a pensioner died.
Cleveland Police arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in the early hours of Tuesday, August 27.
William Arthur Lewis, 72, suffered fatal injuries in a hit-and-run collision, which took place in Billingham. The pensioner was knocked down by a silver Land Rover.
The incident happened on Friday, August 23 at around 8.30pm.
The 36-year-old man remains in police custody awaiting questioning while four other males arrested shortly after the alleged incident have been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.
Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number quoting Event 144994.
Details can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers, tel 0800 555 111 or through its website at