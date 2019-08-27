Fifth man arrested following hit-and-run crash which claimed pensioner's life is released on bail
A man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal hit-and-run collision has been released on conditional bail.
William Arthur Lewis, 72, suffered fatal injuries in a hit-and-run collision, which took place in Billingham. The pensioner was knocked down by a silver Land Rover.
In the early hours of Tuesday, August 27, a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He was the fifth man to be arrested in relation to the hit-and-run which happened on Friday, August 23 at around 8.30pm.
He has now been released under conditional bail.
Mr Lewis died shortly after the incident. He lived with his wife who he sadly leaves behind along with a daughter and grandchildren.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
The Land Rover was travelling west along Belasis Avenue when it left the road on the roundabout at Chiltons Avenue and knocked William over.
The car stopped in the junction of Tibbersley Avenue where officers say the driver got out of the Land Rover and into another vehicle.
A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “He was interviewed by police regarding an alleged fail to stop collision in Billingham on Friday night (23rd August) in which 72 year old William Lewis sadly suffered fatal injuries.
“Inquiries are on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number quoting Event 144994.
“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone 0800 555 111.”