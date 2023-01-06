Floral tributes left as pair accused of murdering Adam Thomson in Hartlepool are remanded in custody
A man and woman accused of the murder of 30-year-old Adam Thomson in Hartlepool have been remanded in custody.
Sarah Hadfield, 34, of Brenda Road, and Anthony Hadfield, 39, of Wensleydale Street, both Hartlepool, have been charged with the murder of Mr Thomson, who died following an incident in the Belle Vue area on Wednesday of this week.
The accused pair appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 6, where they were remanded in custody to appear before Teesside Crown Court on Monday, January 9.
Eight other people – five men and three women - arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Wednesday have now been released on police bail pending further inquiries.
Meanwhile, floral tributes have started to be left in Sydenham Road, which was previously the focus of a large police presence and investigation on Wednesday and Thursday.
Earlier, the family of Mr Thomson, who had a three-year-old daughter, paid tribute to him, describing him as a doting dad and a much-loved father, son and brother.
Anyone with information but hasn’t yet contacted police can do so by calling 101 quoting reference number 001829.