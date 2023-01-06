Floral tributes left as pair accused of murdering Adam Thomson in Hartlepool are remanded in custody

Sarah Hadfield, 34, of Brenda Road, and Anthony Hadfield, 39, of Wensleydale Street, both Hartlepool, have been charged with the murder of Mr Thomson, who died following an incident in the Belle Vue area on Wednesday of this week.

The accused pair appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 6, where they were remanded in custody to appear before Teesside Crown Court on Monday, January 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight other people – five men and three women - arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Wednesday have now been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Floral tributes have been left in Sydenham Road for Adam Thomson (inset).

Meanwhile, floral tributes have started to be left in Sydenham Road, which was previously the focus of a large police presence and investigation on Wednesday and Thursday.

Earlier, the family of Mr Thomson, who had a three-year-old daughter, paid tribute to him, describing him as a doting dad and a much-loved father, son and brother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information but hasn’t yet contacted police can do so by calling 101 quoting reference number 001829.

Flowers have been left near the scene of where Adam Thomson is believed to have died earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad