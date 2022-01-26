Football fan banned from grounds nationwide after offence at Hartlepool United game

Anthony Wilson, 29, of Warwick Square, Carlisle, was barred by magistrates after he admitted committing the offence during the Pools home match with Carlisle United on August 28 last year.

The court has also forbidden him from entering a designated area around Hartlepool's Suit Direct Stadium for the four hours prior to games and for the six hours after full time.

Similar restrictions are in place before and after all Carlisle United home and away matches and when England play in the United Kingdom.

The incident took place while Hartlepool United were playing Carlisle United last August.

Certain exemptions have been granted to allow him to work.

Wilson was also ordered at Teesside Magistrates’ Court to pay an £123 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

A second charge of being drunk and disorderly in nearby Clarence Road was dismissed.

Two Hartlepool men have previously faced similar applications at the court to ban them from grounds nationwide following their misbehaviour at the same game.

Daniel Peter Allan, 23, now of Gresty Road, Crewe, was also barred for three years and ordered to pay £199 in fines and courts after he was convicted of entering the play area.

But Jonathan Bee, 36, of Ellary Walk, avoided a ban after insisting that he was pushed on to the perimeter of the pitch by friends.

Bee still admitted entering the playing area without lawful authority and was ordered to pay £385 in fines and court costs.

