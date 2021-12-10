Man banned from football matches after invading Hartlepool United pitch

Magistrates imposed the banning order against 23-year-old Daniel Peter Allan to “prevent violence and disorder at football matches”.

The restriction follows Allan’s conviction in September for entering the playing area during Hartlepool United’s home game against Carlisle United on August 28.

Allan, who was ordered to pay £199 in fines and courts at the earlier hearing, did not return to Teesside Magistrates' Court this week to learn about the ban.

Additional restrictions were also placed on his movements when Hartlepool United play.

The court has forbidden him from entering a designated area around the club’s ground for the four hours prior to kick-off and for the six hours after full time.

The exclusion zone covers Marina Way, Stockton Street, Park Road, York Road, Raby Road, Middleton Road and Maritime Avenue.

Nor is he allowed to visit locations where Hartlepool United are playing away for the same period of time on match days as for home games.

Allan, of Gresty Road, Crewe, whose previous address was in Hartlepool, has been granted certain exemptions to allow him to work.

A second man, Jonathan Bee, 36, escaped a similar ban at an earlier hearing after insisting that he had been tipped onto the pitch by friends during the same game.

Bee, 36, from Ellary Walk, Hartlepool, was fined £266 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted a similar charge of entering the playing area.

